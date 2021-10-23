Man Shot by Police in Moving Car Charged With Kidnapping Officer: MPD

A man shot by a police officer from the back seat of a moving car in Northwest D.C. is charged with assault on a police officer and kidnapping in a struggle that left officers injured, D.C. police said.

Natango Robinson, 35, of Southeast, D.C., was stopped by police about 4:45 p.m. Friday on Kennedy Street NW after a citizen reported someone had a gun, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Robinson was searched by officers and one felt a handgun hidden in his waistband, police said.

A “violent struggle” ensued between the suspect and officers, Chief of Police Robert Contee said.

Robinson ran to a Jeep in an alley. Officers tried to get him out of the car and get the gun, Contee said.

Robinson began to drive away, throwing two officers to the ground, police said.

Another officer was still in the Jeep, police said.

Robinson drove about two blocks while the officer demanded he stop, according to police.

Robinson didn’t stop. The officer shot him then jumped out of the car, police said. The officer was hurt.

Robinson fled and was later found at a hospital, where he got surgery for a gunshot wound, police said. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Two officers were taken to hospitals with injuries, police said, and a third was minorly injured.

Robinson faces a slew of charges including felony assault on a police officer, kidnapping, gun possession and reckless driving, police say.

Police are looking for the suspect’s car, a dark-colored Jeep with paper, temporary license plates. A photo of the Jeep was released on Saturday.

“There is probably valuable evidence inside,” Contee said.

The officer who shot Robinson is on administrative leave, which is MPD’s policy.

MPD says it is reviewing body camera footage.