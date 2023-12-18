DC police shoot man during foot pursuit in Penn Quarter: Authorities

D.C. police shot a man during a foot pursuit in Northwest on Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of F Street NW, in Penn Quarter, MPD Executive Assistant Jeffrey Carroll said at a news conference.

Police said they were attempting to stop the man because they suspected he was armed, but did not specify what he was doing with the gun.

The man then ran from officers, and during the chase he displayed a firearm, according to authorities.

An officer fired once, hitting the man in the lower body, Carroll said.

The man was arrested and given medical treatment, and is now stable at a hospital, according to police.

A gun was recovered on the scene, authorities said. There is no indication that the man fired at officers.

The officers involved are on a routine administrative leave. Bodycam footage captured the shooting and is being reviewed, according to the department.