DC Police Seeking Arsonist Who Set Homeless Man on Fire on H Street

D.C. arson investigators are seeking a man who set a homeless man on fire on H Street NE early Wednesday, leaving him with burns. He’s also suspected of trying to set a second man on fire and lighting a car and a front porch ablaze.

The victim suffered burns to his lower extremities and had his belongings destroyed in the attack in the 900 block of H Street NE, police said. About a half-hour earlier, a man threw a shirt doused in flammable liquid at another man but he was unhurt.

The suspect is about 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds, one victim told police. He was wearing a tan coat, blue jeans and a black hat.

Police say the man tried to set the first fire in the 1300 block of H Street NE, throwing the shirt doused in flammable liquid. The victim fled without being hurt, flagged down police at about 12:30 a.m. and described the attacker.

At about 1:11 a.m., police were called to the 900 block of H Street NE and found the homeless man with injuries. He was taken to a hospital.

The victim was unable to give police a description of the suspect. But “due to similarities between the two incidents, they are considered to be related,” Lt. Seth Anderson said in a statement.

Police also found a car fire in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue NE at about 1:20 a.m. and a fire on a front porch in the 1400 block of Morse Street NE at about 1:40 a.m.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Tip Line at 202-673-2776 or the Metropolitan Police Department's Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.