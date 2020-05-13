arson

DC Police Seeking Arsonist Who Set Homeless Man on Fire on H Street

By NBC Washington Staff

011519 dc ambulance generic 1
Shutterstock

D.C. arson investigators are seeking a man who set a homeless man on fire on H Street NE early Wednesday, leaving him with burns. He’s also suspected of trying to set a second man on fire and lighting a car and a front porch ablaze.

The victim suffered burns to his lower extremities and had his belongings destroyed in the attack in the 900 block of H Street NE, police said. About a half-hour earlier, a man threw a shirt doused in flammable liquid at another man but he was unhurt. 

The suspect is about 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds, one victim told police. He was wearing a tan coat, blue jeans and a black hat. 

Local

Metro 2 hours ago

Commuting Challenges Likely If Federal Workers Phase Out Telework

Maryland 3 hours ago

Maryland Gov. to Detail Phase 1 Reopening; County Leaders Expect to Set the Pace

Police say the man tried to set the first fire in the 1300 block of H Street NE, throwing the shirt doused in flammable liquid. The victim fled without being hurt, flagged down police at about 12:30 a.m. and described the attacker. 

At about 1:11 a.m., police were called to the 900 block of H Street NE and found the homeless man with injuries. He was taken to a hospital. 

The victim was unable to give police a description of the suspect. But “due to similarities between the two incidents, they are considered to be related,” Lt. Seth Anderson said in a statement. 

Police also found a car fire in the 1300 block of Florida Avenue NE at about 1:20 a.m. and a fire on a front porch in the 1400 block of Morse Street NE at about 1:40 a.m.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Tip Line at 202-673-2776 or the Metropolitan Police Department's Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

arsonhomelessH Street NE
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us