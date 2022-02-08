DC Police Seek Person of Interest in Fatal Georgetown Shooting

D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the “targeted” fatal shooting of an Alexandria man that occurred last Monday in Washington, D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood.

Tarek Boothe, 27, was identified as the shooting victim, police said.

Officers found Boothe shot and unconscious at about 6:15 p.m. on Jan. 31 after responding to a report of a stabbing and shooting.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and pronounced dead.

Police said in a release Monday a person of interest in the shooting was caught by a nearby security camera.

The night of the shooting, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee Jr. said it appeared the victim was sitting on a retaining wall when a man shot him for an unknown reason. Contee described the shooting as "targeted."

The shooter, believed to be a man, was not immediately found. Though police believe only one person opened fire, they said the shooter may have walked off with another person. No gun was recovered.

The rush-hour shooting terrified people in the area, which is an international destination with high-end shops and restaurants. M Street also is a major commuter artery for drivers and bus riders headed between D.C. and Virginia.

Police are asking for the public's help tracking down the suspect. News4's Darcy Spencer spoke to people who were in the popular D.C. neighborhood when the shooting happened during evening rush.

A reward of up to $25,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.