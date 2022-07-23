missing person

DC Police Searching for 61-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Thursday

Darlene Warren was last seen in the 100 Block of 45th Street NE Washington, D.C.

By Allison Hageman

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing woman last seen Thursday.

Darlene Warren, 61, was last seen in the 100 block of 45th, NE on Thursday at 12:40 p.m.

Warren is described as a Black female with a medium brown complexion, 5'2" tall, 140 pounds with black/honey blonde hair and dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress with white stripes, a black shirt and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

