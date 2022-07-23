DC Police Searching for 61-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Thursday

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing woman last seen Thursday.

Critical #MissingPerson 61-year-old

Darlene Warren, who was last seen in the 100 block of 45th Street, Northeast, on Thursday, July 21, 2022.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/0FO7Dd4v1I — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 22, 2022

Darlene Warren, 61, was last seen in the 100 block of 45th, NE on Thursday at 12:40 p.m.

Warren is described as a Black female with a medium brown complexion, 5'2" tall, 140 pounds with black/honey blonde hair and dark brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress with white stripes, a black shirt and white sneakers.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.