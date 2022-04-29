DC Police Officer Arrested for DUI After Striking Virginia State Trooper: Police

A D.C. police officer was charged with driving under the influence after striking a Virginia State Police trooper’s SUV early Friday, police said.
The SUV was stationary in a coned off work zone on Interstate 66 west of the Interstate 495 overpass with its emergency lights activated when a westbound BMW struck it from behind about 12:30 a.m., police said.
The driver of the BMW, 42-year-old Chad E. Leo of D.C., was arrested for DUI, police said.
D.C. police confirmed Leo is a current officer.
The trooper suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at a hospital, police said.
Leo was not injured.
The crash is under investigation.
