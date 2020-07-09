DC Police Make Arrest in Shooting Death of 11-Year-Old Davon McNeal

D.C. police made an arrest in the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old boy July 4 in Southeast.

Davon McNeal, a middle school student, stepped out of his mother’s car just as gunfire erupted among a group of men. The child was an innocent bystander.

“We want to express our sincere condolences to Davon’s mom, to Davon’s family. I can’t believe what it would be like to hold your 11-year-old in his arms as he’s losing his life,” Police Chief Peter Newsham said Monday.

An 11-year-old boy was going to pick up his phone charger from a relative when he was shot and killed. News4's Derrick Ward spoke to people who knew him.

McNeal’s mother, Crystal McNeal, works as a violence interrupter through a city contractor, said Del McFadden, director of the D.C. Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement. The workers aim to prevent violence before it starts.

McNeal's mother had been devoted for some time to preventing violence in the exact neighborhood where her son was killed. They moved out of the neighborhood themselves about a year ago. McNeal’s grandfather John Ayala is involved in violence prevention too. He started a local chapter of the Guardian Angels.

At least 20 children attended a family-oriented anti-violence cookout July 4 that Crystal McNeal organized, McFadden said. After the event, McNeal headed from his mother’s car to his aunt’s house to pick up a phone charger. That’s when the shooting started, Ayala said.

“In a matter of seconds, just stepping out the car, they heard gunshots. When they heard gunshots, he drops,” he said.

McNeal’s mother thought her young son was taking cover.

“He was actually shot. The mother held him,” Ayala said.

Five men in a black sedan sped off.

Officers who were nearby were flagged down at about 9:20 p.m., Newsham said. McNeal was rushed from the 1400 block of Cedar Street SE to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 11-year-old loved football and dreamed of playing in the NFL. Family members said he talked about it all the time.