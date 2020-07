A child was shot Saturday night in Southeast D.C., police say.

Officers and medics responded to the 1400 block of Cedar Street SE about 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

They then found the child shot near the Frederick Douglass Community Center at the Frederick Douglass Garden Apartments, police said.

Police Chief Peter Newsham is on his way to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

