DC Police Inadvertently Gave National Guard Police Powers as Mayor Asked for Withdrawal

As the mayor of Washington, D.C., asked for federal troops to be taken off city streets during racial justice demonstrations, a D.C. officer inadvertently gave police powers to out-of-state members of the National Guard.

Sources tell News4 the Metropolitan Police Department officer was supposed to only swear in members of the D.C. National Guard. The officer swore in members of the National Guard from elsewhere in the United States.

As @MayorBowser complains of out of state national guard on streets of DC, A @DCPoliceDept officer inadvertently swore in National Guard from out of state givinging them police powers. Officer was only to swear in DC Guard. DC working to recind. No word on how many @nbcwashington — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) June 5, 2020

D.C. is working to rescind their police powers. Information was not immediately released on how many members of the Guard were sworn in.

Mayor Muriel Bowser shared a letter Friday morning that she sent to President Donald Trump, requesting the withdrawal of “all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from Washington, D.C.”

Federal officers are “inflaming demonstrators and adding to the grievances of those who, by and large, are peacefully protesting for change and for reforms to the racist and broken systems that are killing Black Americans,” the letter dated June 4 says.

I request that @realDonaldTrump withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from our city. pic.twitter.com/AvaJfQ0mxP — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

Bowser has repeatedly said it was inappropriate for armed federal forces without identifying insignias to patrol streets during the protests in response to racism, police violence and the Minneapolis killing of George Floyd.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.