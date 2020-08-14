DC Police Cordon Off Blocks of Adams Morgan, Arrest Protesters

D.C. police cordoned off several blocks of Adams Morgan for hours late Thursday and early Friday and arrested protesters.

Several dozen protesters marched through the Northwest D.C. neighborhood starting at about 10 p.m. and demonstrated outside the Third District Station in the 1600 block of V Street NW.

Metropolitan Police Department officers formed a perimeter around them about an hour later, near 18th and Willard streets NW.

News4 footage shows officers standing behind police tape, blocking the area to pedestrians and drivers. Officers started putting protesters in handcuffs at about 12:30 a.m. Friday and took them away in vans.

“Let them go,” others chanted.

#BREAKING: Several dozen protestors corralled by DC Police at the corner of Willard and 18th NW in Adams Morgan. Massive MPD presence s has several streets blocked in either direction @nbcwashington @cmartinez400 @afruin pic.twitter.com/964ekzBpF3 — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) August 14, 2020

The crowd outside of the DC Police perimeter is growing, with many chanting “let them go” ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ pic.twitter.com/ysCOFH0vEP — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) August 14, 2020

A video shot by a protester shows officers pinning a man to the ground.

“They got their knee on him,” a woman can be heard saying as several people stand in place with their cellphones up.

Video from a protester outside of the current police line shows an officer deploying what appears to be pepper spray during an arrest earlier tonight. @nbcwashington

CREDIT: @occupydc202 pic.twitter.com/LEB3o0byMb — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) August 14, 2020

Officers at the scene said people who were arrested will face felony rioting charges.

Police did not release information on how many people were arrested and why.

One protester was put in an ambulance. Information on their condition was not released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.