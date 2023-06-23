DC pilot program will send safety messages to drivers with history of speeding, running red lights

A new safety study will see 100,000 drivers getting a message from D.C. government saying they or someone who drives their car needs to change their driving habits.

Red light and speed cameras will provide the database of information for the yearlong program. It focuses on a random sample of 100,000 cars that have received a large number of citations. The registered owner – whether they live in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, or elsewhere – will receive communication by letter or text message telling them someone in their household is driving dangerously.

“Your vehicle has a history of speeding and/or running red lights, and this is placing the drivers and passengers of your vehicle at a high risk of getting into a crash,” it says.

It has no legal weight, but the study’s creators hope it will make people think about their driving habits.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“These messages are not intended to be punitive or intended to shame drivers,” said The Lab @ DC Director Sam Quinney. “What we really want out of everybody is to consider the risk that they are putting on themselves and on others on the road.”

The study ties into the District’s broader goals under Vision Zero DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser’s initiative seeking to eliminate roadway deaths and injuries.

The pilot project’s creators say there are strong protections in place for obviously sensitive data.

Though some may receive the message by text, Quinney cautioned, “We encourage everyone, as is normal, safe driving behavior to make sure that they are not checking their phone while they are driving.”

The data gathered will be used to craft future traffic safety guidelines and programs.