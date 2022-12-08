Joe Biden

DC Mayor Requests National Guard's Help for US-Africa Leaders Summit

The summit will include at least 60 leaders from African nations as well as President Biden

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter and Gina Cook

dc national guard us capitol
Liz Lynch/Getty Images

President Joe Biden has approved a request from Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for the National Guard's assistance during next week's U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.

The National Guard troops will not be armed and will primarily help with traffic.

Major road closures, checkpoints and fencing will be going up around the Washington Convention Center as security for the summit, which takes place Dec. 13 through 15.

The summit will include at least 60 leaders from African nations as well as President Biden.

Bowser had also requested the Secret Service designate the summit as a national special security event because of the large number of world leaders gathering in one place.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Joe BidenD.C.Muriel BowserAfrica
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us