DC Mayor Requests National Guard's Help for US-Africa Leaders Summit

President Joe Biden has approved a request from Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser for the National Guard's assistance during next week's U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.

The National Guard troops will not be armed and will primarily help with traffic.

Major road closures, checkpoints and fencing will be going up around the Washington Convention Center as security for the summit, which takes place Dec. 13 through 15.

The summit will include at least 60 leaders from African nations as well as President Biden.

Bowser had also requested the Secret Service designate the summit as a national special security event because of the large number of world leaders gathering in one place.

