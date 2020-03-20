DC-Area Grapples With Coronavirus Community Transmission, Unemployment Spike

Health officials across the capital region are warning residents to practice social distancing as community transmission of the novel coronavirus continues in Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Maryland.

The number of people with coronavirus in D.C., Maryland and Virginia approached 300 on Thursday, with illnesses affecting patients from elementary-school-age children to nursing home residents.

In Northern Virginia, officials warned of community transmission, meaning that people are becoming infected with the novel coronavirus from unknown sources.

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also warned of ongoing community transmission.

Throughout the week, leaders in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have directed escalating steps to compel social distancing, which is one of officials' best tools to slow the spread of disease.

Tens of thousands of children were home from school all week and streets around the D.C. area emptied as workers stayed home. Restaurants in D.C. and Maryland were directed to stop dine-in service, and in Virginia were limited to 10 patrons.

But not everyone heeded warnings and pleas to socially distance themselves. Gov. Larry Hogan chided people who he said acted like it's spring break at a press conference Thursday. He issued a stern message to Marylanders.

"Let me be very clear. If you are engaged in this type of activity, you are in violation of state law and you are endangering the lives of your fellow Marylanders," he said.

The number of diagnosed cases spiked this week, growing from around 100 at the beginning to nearly 300 by Friday morning.

But the social distancing measures also threaten economic hardship, especially those who work at or own restaurants, bars, theaters and other entertainment venues.

Solidcore, a chain of gyms, announced the layoffs of the majority of its staff. News4's Shomari Stone reports.

A total of 1,378 people filed for unemployment in the District from Friday, March 13 to Sunday. On Wednesday, 3,009 people filed for unemployment.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that the state had already received 10,000 unemployment claims. During all of November 2019 and December 2019, about 9,700 and 15,300 claims were filed, respectively, the state says.

In Maryland, unemployment claims spiked five-fold in one day, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Both Maryland and Virginia have adjusted unemployment regulations to make it more readily available. Here's information about how to file for unemployment in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The DC-Area Coronavirus Outbreak in Pictures