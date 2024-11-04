DC increases security measures ahead of Election Day

D.C. is bracing for what could be a tumultuous time ahead of Election Day.

Fencing was being reinforced outside the White House in Lafayette Square Sunday night, and there was a similar scene outside the Vice President’s residence – the Naval Observatory.

Some Downtown businesses are also fortifying by boarding up their windows ahead of the election, and security measures are in place at Howard University, where Vice President Kamala Harris will hold her election watch party.

For some News4 spoke with, it’s hard not to feel a sense of tension.

“Seeing temporary fencing go up around the White House and other nearby government buildings is feeling a little dystopian,” said Grant Hawkins, who is visiting the District. “There’s definitely, the temperature is up in our country today, and it’ll be an interesting week.”

“I do feel a little bit of unease just in general,” said another visitor. “I think everybody’s just a little bit on edge regardless of where you fall politically. I think people are just in a wait-and-see kind of mode.”

The U.S. Secret Service told News4 that in the coming days fencing and other safety measures will continue to be installed around the White House, Naval Observatory and the Palm Beach Convention Center – which is where the former President’s watch party will take place.

“These enhancements are not in response to any specific issue but are part of wide-ranging public safety preparations for Tuesday's election,” the agency said.

As of now, D.C. police say there are no known credible threats, but they're preparing for any challenges that could arise during election week.

"But I want to be very clear: we will not tolerate any violence of any kind,” said Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith. “We will not tolerate any riots. We will not tolerate the destruction of property. We will not tolerate any unlawful behavior. Offenders will be arrested and will be held accountable."

Smith also says they've recruited close to 4,000 police officers from across the country who will be sworn in to help with inauguration day security.

And one thing law enforcement says is key — is that if you see something suspicious, say something and report it to them.