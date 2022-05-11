DC Health Confirms it Didn't Submit COVID Data to CDC for 11 Days

Washington, D.C.'s health department confirmed Wednesday that it did not submit COVID-19 data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for an 11-day period.

DC Health discovered this week that between April 27 and May 8, data that include case counts, testing and deaths were not submitted to the CDC, the department said in a statement.

The health department didn't explain how or why the data weren't submitted, but said data are typically provided to the CDC manually.

"Data transfer has been restored, and COVID-19 data from the District of Columbia is available for analysis and viewing on the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker," DC Health said in a statement.

During that time period, data were still posted on the city's coronavirus website and there were no disruptions to any metrics shared there, DC Health said.

There were 1,062 new cases and 0 deaths from April 27 to May 8, according to DC Health.