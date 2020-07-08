DC Giving Coronavirus Update as Number of Infected Residents Nears 11,000

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is giving an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as the number of residents infected approaches 11,000. Watch live in the video feed above.

District medical officials are urging residents not to delay getting needed medical care. Hospitals are safe, ready and waiting to help, they said.

Bowser also is expected to address actions the D.C. Council took Tuesday on taxes and the city’s budget.

