coronavirus

DC Giving Coronavirus Update as Number of Infected Residents Nears 11,000

By NBC Washington Staff

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is giving an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as the number of residents infected approaches 11,000. Watch live in the video feed above. 

District medical officials are urging residents not to delay getting needed medical care. Hospitals are safe, ready and waiting to help, they said.

Bowser also is expected to address actions the D.C. Council took Tuesday on taxes and the city’s budget. 

Local

coronavirus 56 seconds ago

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on July 8

capital bikeshare 52 mins ago

Capital Bikeshare Brings Back E-Bikes

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Muriel Bowser
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us