DC forensic crime labs regain accreditation after nearly 3 years

D.C.’s forensic crime lab has been reaccredited after nearly three years of being unable to process evidence.

The lab has regained accreditation for its biology lab, which processes DNA, and the chemistry lab, which processes drugs for testing.

The National Accreditation Board is expected to make the announcement next week.

News4's Mark Segraves first broke the story on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.

In 2021, the lab found itself at the center of a criminal investigation after reports of errors in the lab's firearms and fingerprint sections, along with mismanagement and cover-ups.

It's unclear when the firearms unit could be accredited again.