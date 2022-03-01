Russia-Ukraine Crisis

DC Flies Ukrainian Flags Between White House and US Capitol

A D.C. worker displayed the Ukrainian flag alongside the American flag and D.C. flag on orders from Mayor Muriel Bowser. When asked how he felt as he put up the flags, he said, “Proud, proud"

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter and Andrea Swalec

ukrainian flags dc
NBC Washington

As people in the D.C. area and across the country express support for Ukraine amid Russia’s deadly invasion, the District’s mayor ordered the display of Ukrainian flags along Pennsylvania Avenue. 

Crews hung the flags Tuesday morning between the White House and the U.S. Capitol, hours before President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address. 

A D.C. worker displayed the Ukrainian flag alongside the American flag and D.C. flag on orders from Mayor Muriel Bowser. When asked how he felt as he put up the flags, he said, “Proud, proud.” 

D.C. has previously hung flags along this stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue to make a statement. Bowser had 51-star flags hung before a congressional hearing on D.C. statehood in fall 2019

Congress will debate making D.C. the 51st state next week. News4's Mark Segraves reports.
Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis 20 hours ago

DC-Area Businesses Help Ukraine, See Backlash Against Russia

Ukraine 24 hours ago

DC Chef José Andrés Feeds Refugees Leaving Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 25

Want to Support War Victims in Ukraine? Here's How You Can Help

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine CrisisMuriel Bowser
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us