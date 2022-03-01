DC Flies Ukrainian Flags Between White House and US Capitol

As people in the D.C. area and across the country express support for Ukraine amid Russia’s deadly invasion, the District’s mayor ordered the display of Ukrainian flags along Pennsylvania Avenue.

Crews hung the flags Tuesday morning between the White House and the U.S. Capitol, hours before President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address.

DC @MayorBowser orders #Ukraine flags displayed along Pennsylvania Ave between White House and US Capitol. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/M1YE1KWk0F — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) March 1, 2022

A D.C. worker displayed the Ukrainian flag alongside the American flag and D.C. flag on orders from Mayor Muriel Bowser. When asked how he felt as he put up the flags, he said, “Proud, proud.”

Asked DC worker how he felt putting up #Ukraine flags along Pennsylvania Ave… “Proud, Proud” @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/ARMJwq3q5K — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) March 1, 2022

D.C. has previously hung flags along this stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue to make a statement. Bowser had 51-star flags hung before a congressional hearing on D.C. statehood in fall 2019.

Congress will debate making D.C. the 51st state next week. News4's Mark Segraves reports.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.