DC Chef José Andrés Feeds Refugees Leaving Ukraine

D.C. chef José Andrés is using his nonprofit World Central Kitchen to provide meals for Ukrainian refugees amid Russia’s invasion of the country.

The Spanish-American chef wrote on Twitter about his plans.

“People of the World…Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack,” he tweeted. “We must come together as a force for good!”

People of the World…Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack. We must come together as a force for good! @WCKitchen is on Poland border delivering meals tonight—Romania soon. In addition to your donations…I am committing support from the Bezos award to Ukraine.🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ws0EFl8zLd — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) February 25, 2022

World Central Kitchen began delivering fresh meals on Friday to people crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border in search of safety. Since then, the nonprofit has distributed hot meals to over 7,000 refugees in Poland, Romania and parts of Ukraine, the group said.

As snow fell in Medyka today, the WCK team served 4,000 hot meals over 18 hours. Tonight we are setting up a tent and tomorrow will begin providing meals 24 hours a day as families continue to cross the border at all hours of the night in search of safety. #ChefsForUkraine pic.twitter.com/HVNaB8BlJF — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) February 27, 2022

In a self-recorded video, Andrés indicated his desire to provide more aid, saying that the food distribution along the border is only “phase 1.” World Central Kitchen said in a tweet that the group would begin providing meals 24 hours a day starting Monday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Andrés traveled to the border himself to help distribute meals with World Central Kitchen, as well as meet with refugees and families.

In another self–recorded video captioned with the hashtag, #ChefsforUkraine, Andrés called on other chefs to join him in helping.

“Guys, there’s many ways to fight. Some people fight by making sure that people are fed,” he said.

People of the World…Reporting from the Ukraine border! This is one of the places @WCKitchen has hot meals. It is below freezing tonight & I am meeting so many refugees, families who are escaping & don’t know what’s next…We will do our best not to let them down! #ChefsForUkraine pic.twitter.com/YiEemUfLlC — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) February 28, 2022

Russia began an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Attacks are still evolving.

Andrés has previously provided meals around the world, including in Haiti, Puerto Rico and to federal workers coping with the government shutdown in January 2019.