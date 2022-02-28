DC Chef José Andrés Feeds Refugees Leaving Ukraine

D.C. chef José Andrés is using his nonprofit World Central Kitchen to provide meals for Ukrainian refugees amid Russia’s invasion of the country.
The Spanish-American chef wrote on Twitter about his plans.
“People of the World…Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack,” he tweeted. “We must come together as a force for good!”
World Central Kitchen began delivering fresh meals on Friday to people crossing the Polish-Ukrainian border in search of safety. Since then, the nonprofit has distributed hot meals to over 7,000 refugees in Poland, Romania and parts of Ukraine, the group said.
In a self-recorded video, Andrés indicated his desire to provide more aid, saying that the food distribution along the border is only “phase 1.” World Central Kitchen said in a tweet that the group would begin providing meals 24 hours a day starting Monday.
Andrés traveled to the border himself to help distribute meals with World Central Kitchen, as well as meet with refugees and families.
In another self–recorded video captioned with the hashtag, #ChefsforUkraine, Andrés called on other chefs to join him in helping.
“Guys, there’s many ways to fight. Some people fight by making sure that people are fed,” he said.
Russia began an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Attacks are still evolving.
Andrés has previously provided meals around the world, including in Haiti, Puerto Rico and to federal workers coping with the government shutdown in January 2019.