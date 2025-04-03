Pride flag repeatedly taken from Loudoun County church

From the moment you walk into Crossroads United Methodist Church in Ashburn, Virginia, the message is clear and intentional.

“In our current reality in the country, there are different people who are marginalized and put on the outside and we really want to say that this is a place for you, that you are welcome here…” Lead Pastor Tim Ward said. “Several people as they come tell us, I came because I knew this would be a safe place for me…”

But Ward said their message of inclusivity and acceptance for all has been tested recently.

On Wednesday, he showed News4 cameras where their pride flag used to be.

Ward said they’ve placed several flags supporting the LGBTQIS+ community next to their sign on Ashburn Farm Parkway at Crossroads Drive, but someone keeps taking them.

He said the small signage has a huge significance for members of this congregation and the surrounding community

“We actually got notified by somebody in our community who said ‘we’ve noticed the sign isn't out there anymore, the symbol, the flag,’ and they said ‘while we don’t go to your church, we appreciate that this is a value of your church and we just don’t anybody to think that it isn't a value anymore,’” Ward said.

That’s why the church is taking to social media to explain what happened and that they’re doubling down, exploring options for a more permanent sign of solidarity for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We could put it on our physical sign, but we don’t want that to be destroyed…” Ward said. “Some people have recommended, ‘put it on the roof.’ Other people have recommended, ‘put a big banner up,’ and really, honestly we’re really open to anything.”

Ward said the church’s board of directors is taking a look at Loudoun County’s rules to figure out the best way to move forward, and they’re also considering more security cameras.

Ward said they haven’t reached out to law enforcement yet.

But at the end of the day, the message is about much more than a sign.

“So doubling down right now when there are messages that are against people, is really important for us…” Ward said. “It doesn't matter if they continue to take that symbol. We will continue to be a church that says ‘all people are welcome.’”