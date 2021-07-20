car theft

DC Firefighter's Car Stolen From Station as He Responded to Emergency Calls

Thief took keys from firefighter's locker

By Jackie Bensen

A D.C. firefighter who spent the night responding to emergency calls returned to the fire station Tuesday morning to find his car was gone.

Engine 21 in the 1700 block of Lanier Place NW in Adams Morgan is one of the District’s busier fire stations and spent the night responding to back-to-back emergency calls.

At 5:30 a.m., firefighters discovered someone stole a Chevy Cruze that had been parked on a concrete pad in front of the station.

The car thief entered the station and removed the victim’s keys from his locker, according to the police report.

The firefighter’s car was the second car stolen in that same block of Lanier Place in three days.

On Saturday evening, a driver who left her Toyota Camry running while making a delivery watched as someone drove away in her car.

D.C.’s crime statistics show overall violent crime is down so far in 2021 and the homicide rate is on par with last year, but car thefts are up 25 percent.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have security camera video of the car theft at the fire station.

