D.C. fire crews are tackling a brush fire that started in Southwest Tuesday.

The flames, fanned by high winds, spread to several acres in the 4600 block of Blue Plains Drive SW, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Investigators believe the fire started when downed wires caught dry brush.

Large brush fire 4600 block Blue Plains Drive S.W. operating with several engines, 1 truck, brush unit and Battalion Chief. High winds fanning fire. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/YAqDBF3XRH — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 15, 2023

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.