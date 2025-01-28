‘Is it safe?' DC dog owners concerned about pets being electrocuted

D.C. dog owners are taking extra precautions after an extremely unusual situation earlier this month when two dogs were fatally electrocuted four hours apart on a downtown street.

“Is it safe to walk our dogs or ourselves on our sidewalks?” Foggy Bottom Association Vice President Will Crane asked.

Crane emailed the community asking people to let him know if anyone experiences electric shocks while walking outside – with or without dogs.

A few miles away in Logan Circle, a Nextdoor post noted concerns about possible electric shocks at Rhode Island Avenue and 12th Street in Northwest.

On the evening of Jan. 6, two beloved pets – Chili, a Labrador retriever, and King, a boxer who was also a support dog – died after apparently being electrocuted.

“I saw people in the dog park who say that they were purchasing rubber booties for their dogs,” Crane said. “They were avoiding walking on sidewalks for fear that they would be electrocuted.”

Pepco crews spent hours at the location in the 1100 block of 19th Street NW after the two dogs died there. The utility company said it did not discover any stray voltage or other electrical hazards there.

Pepco promised a more thorough investigation including industry peers and outside experts that could take up to two months.

Experts say it’s very important not to touch an animal that’s been shocked but try to use the leash to pull it from that spot.