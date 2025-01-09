Pepco releases details after dogs electrocuted in Northwest DC

“The dogs were just walking by, and the concierge is like, ‘Hey, they're yelping and they're screaming as they come through the door.’”

Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Edward Daniels described the incidents constituents brought to his attention back in 2021.

He said Pepco was asked to investigate after people reported their dogs received electric shocks as they walked into or near an apartment building in the 300 block of Tingey Street Southeast.

Daniels said a Pepco investigation discovered no wiring or other problems.

What to his best guess may have been strong static shocks appeared to go away after the building put down rubber mats in the entryway.

When he saw News4’s story about two dogs fatally electrocuted in front of 1140 19th St. Northwest in separate incidents Monday, Daniels remembered what the weather was like when dogs were getting shocked in Navy Yard.

“It was always winter time, always winter time right around the snowfall and around the same conditions that we have on the ground now.”

Pepco had a large and active presence in the 1100 block of 19th Street Northwest Tuesday as crews tried to figure out what caused the apparent electrocution deaths of two dogs hours apart.

One was King, a boxer.

He was a beloved pet and support dog for 20-year-old Neko Williams, who told News4 what he felt when he kneeled down to try and help the dog he called his “baby brother.”

“I felt electricity on the ground and throughout his body,” he said.

In an updated statement, Pepco said, “Crews conducted an inspection of the 1100 block of 19th St. NW and have confirmed that there is no stray voltage in the area and the area is safe.

Pepco is conducting a thorough investigation of this incident to understand what took place and what may have caused this issue.

This investigation will include industry peers and third-party experts.

We expect the full investigation to take approximately 60 days (about 2 months.)”

Daniels said he’d like to see some sort of task force to look into incidents like this and get to the bottom of what’s happening.