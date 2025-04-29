FAQ: Inside the $3B plan for a Commanders stadium in DC – and the pushback

The Washington Commanders are poised to start playing in their namesake city under a $3 billion plan to develop the site of the defunct RFK Stadium in Northeast D.C.

The team would leave its aging home in Prince George's County, Maryland, and start playing at a new stadium in time for the 2030 season under a plan announced Monday by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Commanders owner Josh Harris and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

The announcement was met with excitement and skepticism. Here are answers to some of the big questions about the stadium deal.

Who will pay for the new Commanders' stadium and nearby development?

The Commanders will pay $2.7 billion for construction, while D.C. will contribute about $1.1 billion, which includes:

$500 million for construction

$356 million for parking

$89 million for a "sportsplex"

$202 million for utilities

The stadium and its mixed-use areas are expected to generate $4 billion in taxes, the mayor’s office said. Still, several D.C. council members expressed concerns about the plan, its price tag and the quick timeline the mayor proposed (more on that from News4’s Paul Wagner below).

What does the stadium development include?

A mockup of what the new stadium could look like shows a glass roof and views of the U.S. Capitol. Plans for the site also include an entertainment district and riverfront housing, dining and recreation.

The plans include 5,000 to 6,000 new homes, the mayor’s office said. At least 30% of homes will be affordable, they said.

When would the stadium open?

According to a one-sheet released by D.C.'s mayor, the goal is to have a groundbreaking in fall or winter of 2026 and open the stadium in fall of 2030.

What sort of events would the stadium host?

Every year, the stadium would welcome 1.4 million attendees to at least 10 Commanders events, 10 concerts and 100 other events. Briefing documents show images of Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, UFC, Monster Jam and more.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said a new stadium would “dramatically” increase D.C.’s chances of hosting a Super Bowl.

Who would control the land at the RFK Stadium site?

What the Commanders would get for its $2.7 billion investment is control of a large part of a 180-acre property. The team would control:

A plaza district expected to include housing, retail and hotels.

The stadium district and the stadium itself, which would be entirely exempt from property taxes, according to the term sheet.

A riverfront district with luxury and affordable housing.

The District would control parcels of land in the Kingman Park District, which would have some housing and a sportsplex that could be used for a range of activities, including youth recreation.

Would the stadium boost the local economy?

D.C. officials say the project will generate $15.6 billion in direct spending that will benefit all eight wards of the District.

D.C. officials said this project will create jobs and boost the economy. The News4 I-Team spoke to sports economists Monday and when we were covering the deal around Capital One Arena.

Those experts warn that stadiums may move jobs and money from Maryland to D.C., but don't necessarily often boost the entire region once stadium construction is complete.

Geoffrey Propheter, a sports economist at the University of Colorado Denver who studied at George Washington University, is concerned the deal may be good for sports fans, but not the economy.

He said the interest on the debt alone in this deal could be as much as $50 million a year for D.C. That’s more than the annual budget for dozens of city agencies, he said.

He likened financing stadium projects with public money to throwing a massive house party.

“People love parties. Parties are great. Parties generate economic impact. Parties support jobs. Parties don't make you money, and neither do football stadiums or basketball arenas. It's there for entertainment,” he said.

Do D.C. residents and leaders support the stadium plan?

Some fans are excited for a potential Commanders move.

"It's gonna turn this city upside down. That's what it's gonna be. It's gonna be fabulous," one woman said.

"We need more sports here in D.C. because it builds an economy, you know, and I think that's something people need right now," another woman said.

Although many people News4 spoke with were enthusiastic about the stadium plan, some in Ward 7, where the new stadium will be built, were not.

“I’m personally not for it. I think there could have been better uses of government funds for this. We could have brought more affordable housing. And there is going to be lots of stuff turned into parking lots," one resident said.

Most people News4 have spoken to agree that something should be done with the large swath of land on the waterfront. But not everyone wants an NFL stadium.

The group Homes Not Stadiums recently filed paperwork with the D.C. Board of Elections to get an initiative put on the 2026 primary ballot that would prevent the team from building on the 180-acre campus.

“Basically, rezone this land to prohibit any professional sports arenas from being built,” Furnish said. "Instead, for prioritizing affordable housing.”

Another group called No Billionaires Playground is a coalition of D.C. residents who want the RFK site used for housing and other neighborhood-focused amenities, not an NFL stadium.

“I want the Commanders to have a great season, and I want them to win a Super Bowl. I want them to do it in Landover,” group member Katharine Landfield said. She wants to see grocery stores, doctors' offices and recreational facilities.

Ebony Payne is an elected official and advisory neighborhood commissioner for the Kingman Park neighborhood. RFK Stadium is in her district. She's concerned her residents' needs aren't being considered, especially as D.C. faces a budget crisis spurred by Congress.

"To hear that, at a time when the city is talking about cutting teachers and police officers, and you know, our public safety resources, it is very much a concern for us that our needs are simply being cast aside," Payne said.

Why do some D.C. Council members say they're skeptical?

D.C. and the Commanders need approval by the D.C. Council to advance plans for the stadium.

A lot of eyes are on D.C. Council members after the deal to move the Capitals and Wizards to Alexandria, Virginia, failed in the face of opposition from the state legislature.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said he supports a Commanders stadium at the RFK Stadium site, but the proposed cost to taxpayers may be too much. He also takes issue with the timeline in front of the Council to consider the deal.

An exclusivity deal between the Commanders and the District expires July 15 if the Council doesn’t act on the proposal, Mendelson said. He estimates a final vote on the D.C. budget won’t happen until July 24.

“Trying to jam the Council with a July 15 deadline when the mayor hasn’t even gotten us the budget?” Mendelson said. “Let me repeat: The mayor will be seven weeks late getting us the budget, and then it will be all-consuming for the next two-and-a-half months.”

Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen has long opposed a stadium at the RFK campus and doesn’t seem to think this proposal has enough support from the council.

“I don’t think an NFL stadium is the right use for this space,” he said.

But, Allen said, his job when it comes to this proposal is deciding whether it’s a good deal.

“The vision of what I would see for that site is delivering all the things everyone touts: housing, jobs, new businesses, grocery stores, retail, restaurants,” he said. “But as we’ve seen across the city, you don’t have to have a stadium to anchor that and make that a reality."

D.C. Councilmember Brianne Nadeau, who represents Ward 1, said she plans to vote against the stadium deal.

While she said she is “proud of the Washington Commanders and could not be more thrilled to see Josh Harris and the new team leadership take them in a positive direction,” she advocated the money for the stadium could be invested elsewhere.

“The District cannot afford to spend $1 billion in taxpayer money on a sports stadium for a privately held team, a stadium that will sit dark most days,” Nadeau said. “That’s $1 billion that could be invested in schools, libraries, housing, parks and recreation centers, and other amenities across the District — the things that make D.C. the vibrant place we love to call home. This is not the right investment for our city.”

What about D.C.'s budget crisis?

Some residents are asking: Is now the right time?

Amid federal job cuts and expected drops in tax revenue, News4 asked Mayor Muriel Bowser at a news conference Monday why she believes the spending serves D.C. residents.

First, Bowser drew a distinction between Congress’ forced budget cut to D.C. in 2025 and what is to come. D.C. will make some “big, bold investments in growth,” she said, calling for “a catalytic investment at RFK.”

“If you need to add revenue, as we do, you can’t leave 180 acres vacant. If you need to add jobs, as we do, you cannot wait for an anchor to show up to start developing there. When you need to attract business, you have to be about business,” she said to cheers.

The mayor again called on Congress to fix the $1 billion hole it left in D.C.’s budget.

“The Congress still has to fix FY25,” she said. “[…] I call it a fake budget crisis, because we have the money. If we have to cut services because they don’t fix their snafu, then that’s a problem, but, you know, we’re gonna keep pushing it. Because, no matter what happens with FY25, FY26 is coming. And so, we’re going to have at the end of FY30 – or the beginning of FY30 – a new stadium.”

What will happen to Northwest Stadium in Prince George's County?

In Prince George’s County, there’s worry over what the financial impact of losing the team to D.C. could be. Multiple sources told News4 the county stands to lose tens of millions of dollars in annual tax money.

Gov. Wes Moore said Monday that the Commanders have already agreed to pay for a study on what to do with the site that currently houses Northwest Stadium in Landover.

Decades ago, after the Commanders left D.C., their vacated property at the RFK Stadium site eventually became blighted.

“We’re not going to be left with what RFK is right now,” Moore said.

The team "committed to carrying out a speedy stadium demolition, beginning within 90 days of the first game in the new stadium, and to provide maintenance and security at the site as it is redeveloped," Moore said in a statement.

Moore plans to work with state and local governments, plus the people of Landover, to decide how to use the space, he told News4's Joseph Olmo.

Prince George’s County Executive Tara Jackson said there’s an “extraordinary opportunity” to redevelop the site “into a dynamic, mixed-use sports and entertainment district that enhances the fan experience and benefits our community year-round.”

Can Metro handle large crowds near the old RFK Stadium?

A common complaint about going to games and concerts at Northwest Stadium in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is getting there.

Having a new stadium with a better transportation situation than Northwest is a low bar to clear, a transportation official told News4.

The most obvious question about getting to a new stadium is, can Metro handle it? Metro General Manager Randy Clarke is optimistic about the Stadium-Armory station, which serviced the old RFK Stadium.

“Now we have three lines going through there – it used to only be two – and we can run up to eight-car train sets, which we never had the ability to do before,” he said.

The Blue, Silver and Orange lines now travel through Stadium-Armory.

Part of the plan for a new stadium will analyze what, if any, transit improvements will be needed. Clarke said there is an older study that looked at a potential new station at nearby Oklahoma Avenue on the northern side of the stadium site. But he stressed it is very early to be talking about that.

“That could be part of the analysis as well,” he said. “We don’t know if a station is fully needed there or not. If it is, how much it would cost? How long it would take to build?”

Another potential transportation winner is D.C.’s streetcar system, which does stop at Oklahoma Avenue near the stadium and connects to Union Station. The streetcar is currently free to ride.

Mayor Muriel Bowser touted the transportation options already in place.

“It is served by Metro. It’s served by the highway. It’s served by an expansive bus system,” she said.

Bowser stressed new parking will be built, but it won’t be a sea of parking like what exists at RFK now. In total, 8,000 parking spaces are expected to be available.

Edited by Sophia Barnes