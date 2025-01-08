Two dogs electrocuted, die in Northwest DC

Neko Williams was walking his dog, King, near 19th and M Streets in the snow Monday evening when his pet suddenly collapsed. He said he could feel mild electrical shocks coming from the ground as he knelt to help his beloved boxer.

“I felt electricity on the ground, and throughout his body.”

News4 has learned King was not the only dog to die at the same spot that same evening after being allegedly electrocuted.

“I touched the ground, and I felt electricity, and I generally don’t know what happened,” Neko Williams said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Witnesses said he was on the ground cradling his dog.

Nicole Williams said King was family and did everything with them. She said he was a support dog for her son, a gentle protector.

“We’re at a loss for words,” she said. “It’s hard to understand that someone could walk down the street and step and end up electrocuted. It’s just a freak accident. We really want to know what happened.”

The Humane Rescue Alliance told News4 it received calls about two dogs dying after being allegedly electrocuted at the same spot in front of 1140 19th Street Monday.

It said in a statement, “The first dog was taken to an emergency clinic by the owner and pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. A report of a second dead on arrival stray dog has been forwarded to Animal Control.”

News4 saw a large presence of Pepco employees and equipment at the scene Tuesday. A portion of the sidewalk was cordoned off and closed to pedestrians.

In a statement to News4, Pepco said, “Our thoughts are with the individuals impacted by this event. The safety of our customers, communities and employees is always our top priority. We are working closely with local authorities and are continuing to investigate this matter.”

The Williamses say they are grateful to learn King’s death is being investigated and that no one else was harmed.