DC Doctor Accused of Prescribing Opioids for Cash

A doctor illegally prescribed opioids in exchange for cash at his medical practice in Northwest D.C., federal prosecutors say.

Dr. Ndubuisi Joseph Okafor was arrested Wednesday at his clinic on Georgia Avenue NW, Telemundo 44 DC footage shows. A number of officials with the FBI and Metropolitan Police Department could be seen.

Okafor, 63, was arrested on 16 counts of illegal distribution of opioids, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia announced.

“Okafor allegedly performed only cursory evaluations of individuals, and further solicited and received cash inside the examination rooms of his clinic in exchange for opioid prescriptions,” prosecutors said in a statement.

Court documents show that Okafor, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is accused of distributing oxycodone without a legitimate medical purpose 16 times between March and November 2022. He allegedly sold 60 pills each time for $180 to $250.

Okafor Medical Associates, in the 7600 block of Georgia Avenue NW near the Maryland border, advertises health care and cosmetic services including chronic disease management, Botox, fillers and reflexology.

If convicted, Okafor faces up to 20 years in prison. He made an initial appearance in court on Wednesday and is set to return on Friday. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.