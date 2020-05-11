coronavirus

DC Dentist Who Donated Masks Says His Office Is Running Out of PPE

By Shomari Stone

57366402PM002_Dentists_Offe
Getty Images

GREAT BOOKHAM, UNITED KINGDOM – APRIL 19: A patient’s eye view, as a dentist poses for the photographer on April 19, 2006 in Great Bookham, England. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A dentist in Northwest D.C. who donated thousands of faces masks to help health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic now finds himself in need.

"I’m really frustrated because I feel unprotected," said Dr. Adam Schwartz, a dentist at Brandywine Dental Care.

Schwartz says his office has been busy with emergency dental work like root canals and extractions.

Local

coronavirus 4 hours ago

UMD Community Garden Becomes Necessity During Pandemic

coronavirus 4 hours ago

3 DC Area Children Have Rare Illness Possibly Linked to COVID-19

"People coming with broken teeth and a lot of pain," he said.

He says he’s now in desperate need of medical face masks, preferably N-95 masks, to help patients with dental emergencies.

"When you deliver dentistry, you need to have a minimal amount of personal protective equipment to protect ourselves from picking up any type of viruses and also to protect the patients from us," Schwartz said.

In April, Schwartz donated masks because he thought he would be able to buy more.

But he says there is still a shortage at the dental supply companies he relies on to get equipment.

Schwartz is hoping someone can provide masks for their office.

"We would be able to provide more care. It would be very helpful," he said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19DENTIST
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us