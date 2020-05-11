DC Dentist Who Donated Masks Says His Office Is Running Out of PPE

A dentist in Northwest D.C. who donated thousands of faces masks to help health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic now finds himself in need.

"I’m really frustrated because I feel unprotected," said Dr. Adam Schwartz, a dentist at Brandywine Dental Care.

Schwartz says his office has been busy with emergency dental work like root canals and extractions.

"People coming with broken teeth and a lot of pain," he said.

He says he’s now in desperate need of medical face masks, preferably N-95 masks, to help patients with dental emergencies.

"When you deliver dentistry, you need to have a minimal amount of personal protective equipment to protect ourselves from picking up any type of viruses and also to protect the patients from us," Schwartz said.

In April, Schwartz donated masks because he thought he would be able to buy more.

But he says there is still a shortage at the dental supply companies he relies on to get equipment.

Schwartz is hoping someone can provide masks for their office.

"We would be able to provide more care. It would be very helpful," he said.