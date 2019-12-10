DC Democratic Party Asks Councilmember Jack Evans to Leave Role

The D.C. Democratic Party wants its national committeeman to leave after a third-party investigation found he committed wrongdoing as a district councilman.

The party voted last week to pass a resolution asking Jack Evans to step away from his leadership role, WTOP-FM reports. A third-party investigation by a council-hired law firm found Evans used his office for personal gain for years. Similar allegations are under federal investigation.

Last week, the D.C. Council moved to expel Evans, launching a process to hold a formal vote on the matter. The station says the party's current rules require a recall to force Evans out.

Evans has maintained that he's broken no laws.