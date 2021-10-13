DC Councilmember Robert White Announces Run for Mayor

D.C. At-Large Councilmember Robert White says he’s running for mayor in 2022 and focusing his campaign on fighting crime and poverty.

“We share a vision of opportunity for all,” White said on his website. “But for too long we have seen our city fail to live up to its promise, plagued with seemingly endless violent crime and systemic poverty.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

White, a fifth-generation Washingtonian, says he wants to be the first mayoral candidate to qualify for public campaign financing, which in part means focusing on small-dollar donors. He says he won’t accept donations over $200.

The announcement sets up White as a potential progressive challenger to current mayor Muriel Bowser, a more moderate Democrat whose fight for D.C. statehood has grown her profile locally and nationally. She has not announced a campaign for 2022.

The primary election is set for June 21, 2022.