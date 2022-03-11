DC Corrections Officer Allegedly Sexually Abused Minor in Custody

A D.C. corrections officer is accused of sexually abusing a juvenile female in custody of the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS).

The victim told authorities Kelvin Francis Powell, 60, of Temple Hills, Maryland, had sexual contact with her several times beginning in November or December and continuing into February, according to court documents. She said the contact occurred when Powell would take her to make phone calls.

The victim reported the abuse Feb. 27 after a staff member observed her acting unusually and asked if she was OK, according to court documents.

Police reviewed video of Powell and the victim together in the facility, including video that showed inappropriate touching, court documents say.

Powell denied the allegations, the documents say. When he was shown a screenshot from a video showing him inappropriately touching the girl, he said he does not remember that.

Powell is charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a minor.

News4 has reached out to DYRS for comment and to ask about Powell’s employment status.

