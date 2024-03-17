Cherry Blossoms

DC cherry blossoms reach peak bloom

Most of the cherry trees along the Tidal Basin have blossomed, meaning it's time to take in their pink perfection.

By Briana Trujillo and NBC Washington Staff

It's the moment we've all been waiting for...

Peak bloom is here!

At least 70% of the cherry trees along the Tidal Basin have blossomed, meaning it's time to take in their pink perfection.

"The blossoms are opening & putting on a splendid spring spectacle. See you soon," reads a tweet from the National Park Service on Sunday.

It's been just over two weeks since blossom watch began with the first stage on Saturday, March 2, when green buds appeared on the cherry trees along the Tidal Basin.

Peak bloom came early this year thanks to warm temperatures; the National Park Service had projected the cherry blossoms would reach their final stage between March 23 to 26.

If weather conditions are good, peak bloom can last as long as 10 days, so it's time to get your bloom-filled day going! Maybe you're eager to see the splendor of the Tidal Basin trees, or maybe you'd rather avoid those crowds by visiting another cherry tree enclave. Whatever you decide, there are spots to see the flowers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Remember to tag @nbcwashington on social media or email isee@nbcwashington.com for a chance to be featured!

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

