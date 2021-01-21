DC Begins to Reopen, Extra Security Remains After Inauguration Day Threats

Daily life in Washington, D.C., is starting to return to normal as roads and bridges begin to reopen, but some heightened security is set to continue after multiple bomb threats and arrests on Inauguration Day.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' swearing-in and inauguration ceremonies were completed without disruption, but police took action on bomb threats, suspicious packages and people accused of carrying weapons and ammunition.

Inbound lanes on the 14th Street and Theodore Roosevelt bridges reopened overnight. The Arlington Memorial Bridge was set to reopen by 6 a.m. Thursday.

Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio says about 6 p.m. Wednesday crews began “in earnest” to remove the barriers and fencing on major streets including 7th, 9th and 12th. The process is expected to take about 36 hours and crews will work from east to west.

Most closures should be done by early Friday morning, which is also when the city’s ban on indoor dining lifts, Falcicchio said.

Thousands of National Guard troops are expected to have a presence in D.C. through the end of the month. Even before the inauguration, guard members were in the District to aid the city’s pandemic response.

Security was ramped up to an “unprecedented” level after a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Police warnings of potential armed protests and more violence followed.

Inauguration Day was peaceful, but police officers on high alert for any signs of trouble responded to multiple issues.

U.S. Capitol Police or the Metropolitan Police Department responded to four bomb threats on Inauguration Day including at the Supreme Court, one block away from Union Station and two in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, according to the mayor’s office.

Three suspicious packages and one suspicious vehicle were checked out and cleared, officials said.

Police said the all-clear was given in each case. No actual explosives were reported.

Three people were arrested, the U.S. Secret Service said: One at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue for having unregistered ammunition; one at 12th Street and Independence Avenue for having unregistered ammunition and another at 19th and H Street for possessing a BB gun.