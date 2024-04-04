DC assistant city administrator under investigation for domestic call again

A high-ranking D.C. official is under investigation after his ex-wife reported he illegally entered her home and harassed her.

Assistant City Administrator Chris Rodriguez’s ex-wife called police Friday, according to a police report. In a civil protection order filed after Friday’s incident, she told the court Rodriguez entered her bedroom and shouted and cursed at her and refused to leave until she called police.

That incident remains under investigation, police said.

It was the second time police were called to the home about Rodriguez.

In November, police arrested Rodriguez and charged him with domestic violence after his then wife accused him of pushing her to the ground during an argument.

Those charges were dropped, but Mayor Muriel Bowser suspended Rodriguez for several months while an internal investigation was conducted. In February, Bowser allowed Rodriguez to return to work but withdrew his nomination to be named director of the District’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer.

In a statement to News4, Rodriguez’s attorney said, “Any claims of misconduct are absolutely false, and Mr. Rodriguez looks forward to answering each of the claims at an appropriate time in an appropriate forum. These are highly personal and sensitive matters.”

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said Rodriguez remains at his job and his status hasn’t changed.