The power of pink: Barbie made the color popular again. Here's how you can use it in your home

Ads, merch and enthusiasm for the new "Barbie" movie seem to be everywhere — and with it, the color pink. While Barbie certainly takes it up a notch, the color can be a useful tool in adding sophistication or whimsy to any space.

News4 spoke with Sue Wadden, the director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. Here are some of her tips for adding the popular hue to your home.

Go soft, then build up

"I like to recommend a very soft expression of pink," Wadden said. "Like almost like baby pink, very subtle, because a little pink can go a long way."

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

But don't limit yourself if you want to go bigger

There's more than one mood that pink can evoke, and more than one aesthetic you can add it to.

"I think pink can be sophisticated; I think it can be playful; I think it can be luxury," Wadden said. "It can be bohemian. It can be splashy. It can be soft and serene and pretty and muted."

Here are a few ideas

Wadden recommended four shades of pink to consider if you want to redecorate.

"Rachel Pink" is "almost sort of like a coral, a light coral," she said.

"I love those colors. I like yellow undertones."

If you're feeling bolder, "Dragon Fruit" packs a punch.

"Bright, bold, Barbie-inspired," Wadden said. "Super great palette."

But if you want to tone it way down, there are two more subtle options.

"Breathless" is a neutral, almost creamy gray pink.

"It's barely there," Wadden said.

"Pink Shadow" is similarly understated, but on the warmer side of the palette.

"Again, it’s just really soft," Wadden said.

Have fun and get creative

Gone are the days of pink representing only the girliest of girls.

"I think the point of falling in love with pink again is that we associate it with so many feminine colors, but pink is different now," Wadden said. "Pink can be associated with all sorts of things. Not just skin tone, not just Barbie and toys, not just kids. It’s a grownup color."

There are also a wide range of colors that fall under the pink umbrella, Wadden said.

"That's what makes it such an interesting color group," she added.

If you're not feeling bold enough to paint your entire room pink, consider adding pink accents with your pillows and artwork.

But if you want to get really creative with any shade, Wadden has an unusual suggestion.

"I really love pink on a ceiling, like a soft pink," Wadden said. "Almost like that fifth wall. So you could have a neutral on your wall and then put something bold up on your ceiling."