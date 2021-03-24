Home Décor: What's in, What's Out for Spring 2021

Tracy Morris knows a thing or two about how important home is. Morris, a local designer, is also a color expert with Benjamin Moore. And she’s done enough projects to know that styles change.

So we asked her … When it comes to home décor, what's in and what's out?

Modern Farmouse: It's In

This style blends country and contemporary, often using lots of black, white and wood tones, and made famous by HGTV's "Fixer Upper."

"People are still gravitating towards the shiplap," Morris said.

In addition, metal roofs and hearty siding make this look a fan favorite here to stay.

Neutral Colors: It Depends

"I have always told [people], if you’re looking to sell your home, this is going to be a temporary living situation; please keep it neutral," Morris said.

Morris has some "really great neutrals" to suggest for your walls: hc81 Manchester Tan and hc84 Elmira White. You can easily paint those on any wall.

"If you know you’re going to be in a home seven-plus years, have some fun with it," Morris said.

The color of the year is Aegean Teal. "The other tones that we’re seeing is a butter yellow; we’re seeing a soft pink and saturated greens," Morris said.

Metal Finishes: What's In, What's Out

When it comes to hardware such as drawer pulls and faucets, brushed nickel is a tried and true -- or is it? According to Morris, it's out.

"We're seeing a lot of unlacquered brass …" Morris said. "We’re doing a lot of polished chrome in our master bathrooms and on door handles. People want the shine back."

White Doors: They're Out

"We have been painting a lot of interior doors dark," Morris said. "Especially in our modern farmhouses. Just providing that contrast. Again, the walls are neutral, the trim is neutral. Just paint the actual door itself and make sure that you pick a color that's off-black."