Dianne Feinstein's Willow Oaks DC home hits the market for $8.5 million

Late Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Northwest D.C. estate, known as Willow Oaks, is now on the market for $8.5 million.

Feinstein and her late husband, Richard C. Blum, purchased the French Renaissance revival-style home in 2001. The 1.8-acre estate in the Spring Valley area has three bedrooms in the main house, an additional bedroom above the carriage house, a three-car garage and a one-bedroom apartment.

It has an oversized pool, a pool cabana and changing rooms near a rear garden.

“This is one of the most special properties I’ve ever listed in my career. It’s very hard to find in D.C.,” Ben Roth of Washington Fine Properties told News4.

One of the favorite rooms of the late senator was a breakfast room off the kitchen, where she used to enjoy looking out at the trees. “She really enjoyed that room every day,” Roth said.

The home's Red Room is where Feinstein is believed to have often worked. There is another room, The Great Room, with a wood-burning fireplace that leads into a garden room that overlooks the pool. “It's a really, really comfortable room,” Roth said.

“There is a famous story in a couple about a time Senator Clinton and Senator Obama meeting here [the Great Room] Senator Feinstein invited them over so that they could have a separate meeting, as we entered into the 2008 election cycle,” Roth said.

According to Roth, the president of American University resided in the home years before Feinstein and Blum purchased the property.

“I think what really attracted them to the property is the privacy, the land and the way you can entertain within the property. You know, everything flows inside,” Roth said.

Roth said the luxury real estate market tends to follow political cycles, with rising demand as we get closer to the November presidential election.

Feinstein made history as San Francisco's first female mayor and served in Congress for over 30 years. She died on Sept. 29, 2023, at age 90. In addition to her D.C. home, Feinstein owned properties in California, Aspen, Tahoe and Hawaii.