Some grocery chains in the D.C. area are offering special shopping hours for seniors, people with compromised immune systems and others who should take social distancing most seriously.

Older adults and people who have underlying conditions, including heart disease, diabetes or lung disease, should take extra precautions against the novel coronavirus, health officials warn.

Special store hours allow those people to shop with smaller crowds and after the store has been cleaned overnight.

Check your local store hours before heading out.

Giant Food

Customers 60 and older, as well as those with compromised immune systems, can shop 6 a.m. - 7 a.m. Regular store hours for everyone else.

Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter has not yet announced any special hours. Stores will close daily at 9 p.m. so employees can restock and clean.

Safeway

Special two hour shopping window on Tuesdays and Thursdays for senior citizens, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems. Check local store for hours.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's hasn't announced special shopping hours. All stores are set to be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart

Walmart has adjusted hours for all stores, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. No special hours have been announced.

Wegmans

Wegmans is on adjusted hours. Stores in Virginia will open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Stores in Maryland will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods

Check local stores for adjusted hours. Customers 60 and older can shop one hour before opening.

