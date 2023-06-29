Code red ‘unhealthy' air quality overtakes DC area. Check your air quality on this map

Air quality worsened Thursday in the Washington, D.C., area because of smoke from Canadian wildfires, posing a health risk to anyone who spends time outside. D.C. had the second-worst air quality in the world Thursday morning, according to IQAir.

A code red air quality alert is expected on Thursday, according to the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (MWCOG), meaning the air is unhealthy to breathe and people should spend less time outdoors. It comes less than three weeks after D.C. was gripped by the worst air quality on record.

Under a code red, anyone can experience health effects, but they will be more serious for people in sensitive groups. Everyone is advised to stay inside, this includes older adults, children, teens and people with heart or lung disease, AirNow.gov says. Experts say to choose less strenuous activities to avoid inhaling pollution.

Use the map below to check air quality in your area.

The air quality may change throughout the day and from neighborhood to neighborhood as wildfire smoke wafts over much of the U.S. About 127 million people across the United States were under air quality alerts early Thursday, and the National Weather Service said there appeared to be "no end" in sight, according to NBC News.

All of D.C. and areas to the south and west were under a code red, rising from a code orange on Wednesday.

Where's the Washington Monument? It's only 5 miles from our tower camera and plainly visible most of the time - including just an hour ago. Not anymore! Wildfire smoke has blown back into the area from Canada and will leave us with CODE RED air quality all day. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/IhAF08PKyn — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) June 29, 2023

A southern flow that moves in on Friday is expected to help push the smoke out of the area, according to Storm Team4.

The air quality in the D.C. area this week was not as bad as it was on June 8, when code red, purple and maroon alerts were issued. At one point that day, D.C.’s air quality was the worst in the world. Schools and day cares kept children inside, the Smithsonian National Zoo closed and flights were delayed.

Storm Team4's Doug Kammerer and Amelia Draper explain D.C.'s air quality alerts and what's expected this summer.

Haze could be seen over the D.C. skyline early Thursday. An aerial view from Air Force One showed smoke surrounding the U.S. Capitol.

Drifting smoke from the wildfires in Canada lowered curtains of haze on broad swaths of the United States on Wednesday. Across Canada, 490 fires were burning, with 255 fires considered to be out of control.

An aerial view from Air Force One showed haze surrounding the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. (Credit: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

The small particles in wildfire smoke can irritate the eyes, nose and throat, and can affect the heart and lungs, making it harder to breathe.

The warming planet will produce hotter and longer heat waves, making for bigger, smokier fires, said Joel Thornton, professor and chair of the department of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington.

What do air quality codes mean?

The Environmental Protection Agency monitors how polluted or clear the air is with the Air Quality Index, or AQI. The scale runs from 0 to 500, and the higher the AQI, the more pollution there is in the air.

Each range on the AQI is given a color. Green is the zero to 50 part of the range, and qualifies as good air quality; yellow is 51 to 100 and qualifies as moderate air quality. Code orange is the part of the range from 101 to 150 and means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups. A code red, which ranges from 151 to 200, is unhealthy for everyone.

Code purple means everyone is at risk of health impacts. Once you get to 301 and higher, people are more likely to be sickened. See the chart below for the full range of the AQI.

Wildfires release a lot of pollution into the atmosphere. The fine particulate matter in the smoke is especially bad for human lungs and can cause decreased lung function, throat irritation and shortness of breath, according to the EPA. It can also cause bronchitis and asthma, according to CNBC.

According to research from Stanford University, being "exposed to wildfire smoke causing AQI of 150 for several days is equivalent to about seven cigarettes a day if someone were outside the whole time."

Air quality measurements can differ from state to state and county to county, and over time throughout the day.

Is poor air quality rare in DC?

The D.C. Metro area typically sees about 10 or fewer code orange days every year. As of June 8, D.C. had seen eight poor air quality days.

The region had not seen a code red air quality day, excluding fireworks, since Feb. 19, 2011, Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper said earlier this month.

"I think this is going to be a common topic for us here this summer, of our poor air quality, at least our hazy skies," Draper said.

How can I stay safe from the smoke in DC?

The best way to protect yourself from the negative health effects of wildfire smoke is to avoid breathing it in — which means staying inside as much as possible.

If you typically work out outside, it could be a good day to hit the gym instead. It's also not a good day to take your kids to the park or the pool, especially if they have allergies, asthma or chronic health issues.

Pets should also stay inside when the air is unhealthy.

“Other mammals, they suffer from many of the same lung conditions that humans do,” Dr. Purvi Parikh, an allergist and immunologist at the Allergy & Asthma Network, told NBC News.

It's a good idea to use the "recirculate" air button in your car.

"This keeps the outside air OUT and keeps sending the inside air through the filters," Storm Team4's Chuck Bell said.

If you need extra protection from smoky conditions, the Centers for Disease Control recommends finding a room you can seal off from outside air. Consider a portable air cleaner or a filter to keep that room clean.

There are ways to create an air filter yourself using a box fan and furnace filters you can purchase at most grocery stores.

Respirators, like N95s, can help reduce your smoke exposure if you have to be outside in poor air quality conditions, according to the CDC.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

