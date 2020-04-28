Data Shows More Than 4,400 Coronavirus Cases in Maryland’s Living Facilities

More than 4,400 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 471 others have died in Maryland's nursing homes, assisted living facilities and group homes, according to data the state health department released Tuesday.

The 4,406 cases account for nearly 22 percent of Maryland's total number of coronavirus cases, which was 20,113 as of Tuesday night.

Half of the state's confirmed COVID-19 deaths happened in congregated living facilities. As of Tuesday, there were a total of 929 deaths in Maryland.

Three seniors have died at the same nursing home in Charles County, Maryland, their families say. News4's Shomari Stone reports they are demanding answers about how the facility is handling the coronavirus pandemic.

The newly released data breaks down how many cases and deaths there are by county and further shows how many cases and deaths each facility has reported to the Maryland Department of Health.

Montgomery County's facilities were hit hardest with 1,043 confirmed cases and 129 deaths.

These four nursing homes have the most cases in Montgomery County:

Regency Care of Silver Spring: cases: 80; deaths: 10

Manor Care Silver Spring: cases: 79; deaths: 15

Wilson Health Care Center at Asbury Methodist Village: cases: 62; deaths: 9

Manor Care Wheaton: cases: 61; deaths: 1

At least three residents of a nursing home in Charles County, Maryland, have died from COVID-19, their families tell News4.

For more information and to see data in your area, visit the Maryland Department of Health website.