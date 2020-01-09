Maryland

Data Show Some Maryland Law Enforcement Destroyed Rape Kits

By Associated Press

Rape Kit Generic
NBC10

Stock photo

" data-ellipsis="false">

Almost 300 rape kits have been destroyed by law enforcement departments in Maryland in the past two years, according to newly released data.

The Baltimore Sun reported the data was released by the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

State law passed in 2017 blocks the destruction of most rape kits.

Local

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY 1 hour ago

Maryland Man Accused of Killing Wife, Leaving Body in Car Turns Himself In

Peter Franchot 1 hour ago

Maryland Comptroller Says He’s Running for Governor

The data shows Harford County and Fredrick County sheriff's offices and Frederick police, have destroyed dozens of rape kits since 2017.

Baltimore, Anne Arundel County and Howard County police departments were among agencies that had not destroyed any kits in the past two years.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Marylanddestroyedrape kits
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us