Data Show Some Maryland Law Enforcement Destroyed Rape Kits

Almost 300 rape kits have been destroyed by law enforcement departments in Maryland in the past two years, according to newly released data.

The Baltimore Sun reported the data was released by the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

State law passed in 2017 blocks the destruction of most rape kits.

The data shows Harford County and Fredrick County sheriff's offices and Frederick police, have destroyed dozens of rape kits since 2017.

Baltimore, Anne Arundel County and Howard County police departments were among agencies that had not destroyed any kits in the past two years.