DC Mayor, Park Service Announce Road Closures to Allow for Exercise

People enjoy the Rock Creek Park on March 26, 2020, in Washington, DC.

Starting this week, Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park and roads in Anacostia Park and Fort Dupont Park will be closed to vehicle traffic so pedestrians can exercise. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made the announcement in a press release Saturday.

Beach Drive, which is already closed to traffic on the weekends, will remain closed through April 30. The U.S. Park Police and National Park Service will monitor the roads and enforce social distancing rules.

Anacostia Park and Fort Davis Drive in Fort Dupont Park will be closed to traffic daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The mayor reminds people that as the coronavirus pandemic continues, a stay-at-home order remains in effect. Residents should only leave home for essential activities.

