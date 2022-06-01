Montgomery County

Cyclist Struck, Critically Hurt in Bethesda; Old Georgetown Road Closed

A cyclist was struck by a vehicle and was critically injured in Bethesda, Maryland, Wednesday afternoon.

The victim apparently was struck in the northbound lanes of Old Georgetown Road. Montgomery County police officers and Fire & Rescue crews arrived on the scene, not far from the well-known Wildwood Shopping Center, shortly before 4:15 p.m.

Old Georgetown Road is closed between Lone Oak Drive and Cheshire Drive in Bethesda for the investigation.

