Cyclist Hit by Truck, Seriously Hurt in Northwest DC

A cyclist is seriously hurt after she was hit by a large commercial truck in Northwest D.C. early Wednesday, police say.

The victim was struck by a construction truck at 21st and I streets NW, near The George Washington University’s campus.

While the investigation is in its initial stages, the District Department of Transportation said new traffic signals at the intersection were activated a day earlier and were flashing on Wednesday morning.

The call for help came just after 8 a.m. Witnesses described first responders administering first aid to the woman as she laid beneath the large truck. Investigators with the Metropolitan Police Department’s major crash unit documented the scene. The woman’s belongings and mangled bike remained in the area.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the driver in the crash Wednesday could face charges.

This marks the second time in less than a week that a cyclist has been struck in D.C. Michael Gordon died Friday after he was hit early Friday at Rhode Island Avenue and Seventh Street NW, in the Shaw area, as News4 reported. He was 65.

Jeremiah Lowery of the Washington Area Bicyclist Association said he sees a pattern in the rising number of traffic deaths in the past six years, since Mayor Muriel Bowser implemented her Vision Zero program to completely eliminate traffic deaths by 2024.

“Since Vision Zero actually became stated policy of the D.C. government, traffic fatalities have only gone up,” he said. “It’s been nerve-wracking for folks who bike in the city and folks who walk in the city, that they could be next.”

At least 20 people have died traffic deaths so far this year in D.C. Lowery blamed government’s pace in creating safer conditions. When Bowser launched Vision Zero in 2015, there were 26 traffic deaths. There were 40 in all of 2021.

The company that owns the truck involved in the crash Wednesday did not respond to an inquiry, nor did Bowser’s office.