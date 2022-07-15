Cyclist Fatally Struck by Truck in Northwest DC

A man riding a bike died after he was hit by a dump truck in Northwest D.C. early Friday, police said.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

The cyclist was struck at Rhode Island Avenue and Seventh Street NW, in the Shaw area, at about 3 a.m., police said.

The driver of a red dump truck remained on the scene and was cooperating with police, the department said. It wasn't immediately clear why the crash occurred.

A large area around the scene was closed to traffic. Police said at about 6 a.m. to expect road closures for a couple of hours.

