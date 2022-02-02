Customers Show Support for Dry Cleaner on Capitol Hill After Armed Robbery

Many longtime customers of the Capitol Hill Cleaning Emporium have set up an online donation campaign to help as the family business struggles to recover after an armed robbery.

The rally of community support came after an unidentified man walked into the dry cleaning business one afternoon and robbed its owner at gunpoint after asking for change for a dollar bill. She handed him all of the money she had, and he left her unharmed, but the owner says that she still doesn’t feel safe.

"He was young man. Not old," the owner said. "So I'm scared of gun."

The robbery was the latest in a string of struggles for the East Capitol Street business. It was recently vandalized -- someone smashed its windows -- and business had been down due to the pandemic.

Now the community is stepping in to help by setting up a donation campaign to help the owner. The goal for the campaign was set for $10,000 but has already raised almost double that amount in just a few days.

One supporter described the owner as a sweetheart who takes care of the community and is glad that she is safe. Another supporter said he was happy to help a neighbor.

“You know, as good Samaritans, want to help a neighbor’s small business. So I was happy to be part of that effort,” he said.

The outpouring of support has let the 25-year business owner know just how much the community values her, and she hopes to continue the business for many years to come.

DC police have released a video of the robbery. If you recognize the man in the video, please contact DC police. A $10,000 cash reward is being offered for information that solves the case.