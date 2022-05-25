Curtis Samuel Feels ‘Refreshed' Returning After Injury-Plagued 2021 Season

Samuel feels 'refreshed' returning after injury-plagued 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN -- Although the Washington Commanders' top wide receiver was absent from Day 1 of on-field Organized Team Activities (OTAs), another member from the wideout room made his much-anticipated return to the field after an injury-riddled 2021 season.

Curtis Samuel had no restrictions in practice for Washington on Monday, a great sign for the Commanders after the 25-year-old appeared in just five games for the club last season. Samuel suffered a groin injury during offseason workouts at this time last spring, an ailment that sidelined him through the beginning of the 2021 campaign and continued to nag him even once he returned. Just a few weeks after making his Washington debut, Samuel then suffered a hamstring injury that ended his season.

Speaking with local media after Tuesday's practice session, Samuel felt refreshed being able to return to practice without having to worry about his health.

"It's exciting to be back," Samuel said. "After all the stuff I done been through last year, to be able to come out here, OTAs, and run around, feel good, that was refreshing."

With Terry McLaurin absent due to his ongoing contract situation, Samuel had the chance to take the majority of Washington's first-team reps. That meant having multiple opportunities to catch passes from Commanders new QB1 Carson Wentz, an experience Samuel said he was "excited" for.

"He's going to go out there and do his thing," Samuel said. "I think my job is to make the game easier for him. Get open fast, just make sure I'm on a spot and doing what I'm supposed to do.

Even when Samuel was able to suit up for Washington in 2021, it was clear he was not close to 100% healthy. His speed -- the single trait that arguably means the most to his game -- was hampered by both his groin and hamstring injuries. The versatile offensive chess piece was simply unable to perform at the level he was accustomed to.

Over the past few months, Samuel has recovered from both injuries in full. When asked if he's at 100%, Samuel said: "I'm great. Y'all see my flying around out there."

His speed is back to where it was before, as he's gotten past the fear of how his injuries would hold up when he ran fast.

"That was the main issue. I always had it in my mind [that] something was going to happen me if I was running fast," Samuel said. "So now, refreshed mind, just excited to be out there running fast, feeling good. After seeing myself do it over and over, training before OTAs, it's like, I know I can do it."

It's no secret that last year was a disappointment for Samuel. Only once did he finish a game with multiple receptions, which came in his team debut against Atlanta in Week 4. He never played more than 25 offensive snaps in one game and finished the season with just 10 total offensive touches for 38 scrimmage yards.

Despite last year being a lost campaign for Samuel, he still has full trust and support from the coaching staff. Head coach Ron Rivera has routinely shared his support for Samuel, even when he was sidelined by injury, and has continued to do such as the wideout returns to the field.

“We think he's a guy that, as he continues to progress and gets healthier and healthier every day, there'll be some good things for us with him in our offense," Rivera said.

And, although the 2021 season not going the way he would have liked, Samuel believes he learned a lot in terms of taking care of himself physically.

"I kind of don't worry about it," Samuel said about the 2021 season. "If anything, I just learned that my body is really important -- and don't really wait until something happened to get ahead of it. Just constantly work on your body and you just never know what could happen."

Often times for players coming off injuries, there's a feeling of having something to prove -- whether that's to coaches, teammates or fans. It would be normal if Samuel felt that pressure, especially after a disappointing first year in Washington after signing a lucrative three-year deal with the team in free agency.

Samuel doesn't feel that pressure, though. Rather, he's just excited being back on the field and competing, which is what he missed most last fall.

"I don't really have nothing to prove to anybody," Samuel said. "As long as I'm happy -- and when I'm happy, I feel like what makes me happy is going out there competing and doing great for this team. That's my only thing. As long as I'm out there competing, flying around, doing what I'm supposed to do, I feel like everything can work itself out, and the fans, you know, they'll gravitate to it and love me for it."