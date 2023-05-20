Montgomery County

Crash After Police Pursuit on I-270 Kills One, Closes Lanes in Montgomery Co.

A man is dead and lanes are closed after a brief police chase on I-270 ended with a crash in the Rockville area of Montgomery County

By Maggie More

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is dead and lanes are closed after a brief police chase on Interstate 270 ended with a crash in the Rockville area of Montgomery County.

The closed lanes have backed up traffic for several hours on the major interstate.

Around 5 a.m. on Saturday, Montgomery County Police Department officers responded to a call asking for a welfare check on a man in a car on the Rockledge Road ramp.

Officers arrived and found a man with a gun in his lap, according to Montgomery County Police. That man was also believed to be intoxicated.

When officers tried to stop the man from driving away, he sped off, heading northbound on I-270.

Police started a short chase, which ended when the man crashed on I-270 south of route 28.

According to Montgomery County Police, the man was ejected from the car, and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The crash involved other cars on I-270, though the exact number of other vehicles was not immediately clear.

Two other adult men were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of 270 south of 28 have been closed since the crash for police investigation. Southbound lanes of 270 were closed at 28 but reopened just after 11 a.m., according to Montgomery County Police.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyRockvilleInterstate 270 (I-270)
