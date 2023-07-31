Maryland

Cows on the loose in Bowie after Saturday's storm

By Tom Lynch and Mariela Patron

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pair of cows are on the loose after escaping from a farm near Bowie during Saturday night’s storm. The cows have been wandering around neighborhoods ever since.

Police officers were called to assist in corralling the cows Sunday night, but they were unsuccessful, Bowie Police Chief John Nesky said.

The cows remain on the loose, but nobody seems to know where they are.

insurance 6 hours ago

Here's what damage insurance covers after a storm

weather 6 hours ago

How Saturday's downbursts occurred

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Nesky said the cows' owners are aware they are on the run and are trying to round them up.

This article tagged under:

Maryland
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us