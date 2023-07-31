Cows on the loose in Bowie after Saturday's storm

A pair of cows are on the loose after escaping from a farm near Bowie during Saturday night’s storm. The cows have been wandering around neighborhoods ever since.

Police officers were called to assist in corralling the cows Sunday night, but they were unsuccessful, Bowie Police Chief John Nesky said.

The cows remain on the loose, but nobody seems to know where they are.

Nesky said the cows' owners are aware they are on the run and are trying to round them up.