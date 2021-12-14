Zebras Captured After Spending Months Roaming Prince George's County

Two zebras have been found and are back with their herd, and their owner who faces animal cruelty charges, after spending months roaming parts of Prince George's County, Maryland.

The zebras returned to their herd last week, The Prince George’s County Animal Services Facility and Adoption Center (ASFAC) said in a release on Tuesday.

Neither the ASFAC nor the U.S. Department of Agriculture was involved in their capture, the ASFAC said. It's not known at this time who captured them or where exactly they were found.

The saga of the escaped zebras began in late August as residents spotted three of the striped animals in their neighborhoods in Upper Marlboro.

One of the zebras was later found dead.

In October, the owner of zebras, Jerry Lee Holly, was charged with three counts of animal cruelty, court documents said. Holly is a breeder and trader of exotic animals.

County officials said Tuesday they will continue the ongoing animal cruelty investigation.

It wasn't immediately clear if Holly had a lawyer.

"...The failure to provide for the 3 at-large zebras, combined with the description of the death of the at-large zebra above, is sufficient circumstantial evidence of neglect to warrant criminal charge," court documents in the case say.

The zebras were first reported to have escaped on Aug. 31. County prosecutors say animal services told Holly that some of his zebras escaped on Aug. 26. but at the time he said "he had no plan to recapture the zebras at the time."

"These animals are being kept in the County in such manner as to disturb the peace, comfort, or health of neighbors and other residents of the County," the charging document said.